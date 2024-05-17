Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By Wedbush

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

