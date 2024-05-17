Neo Performance Materials Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of C$175.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.67 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$286.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50.

Insider Activity

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 81,175 shares of company stock worth $492,578 over the last 90 days. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.85%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Featured Stories

