Brokers Issue Forecasts for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.