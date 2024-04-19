Truist Financial Cuts Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target to $15.00

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PKST opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $446.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

