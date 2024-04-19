Truist Financial Cuts Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target to $15.00

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PKST opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $446.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

