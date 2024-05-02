Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,463. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,999. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

