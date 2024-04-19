StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

