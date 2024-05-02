StockNews.com Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $615.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intuit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 43.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

