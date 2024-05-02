Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

DIVO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,409. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

