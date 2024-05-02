Oder Investment Management LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

