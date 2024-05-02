Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,744. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $219.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

