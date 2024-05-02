One Day In July LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 924,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,891. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

