Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 477.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. 2,028,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,359. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

