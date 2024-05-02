Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 2.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,004. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.