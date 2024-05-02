One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. 179,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,867. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

