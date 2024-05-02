Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,289. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

