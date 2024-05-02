One Day In July LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. 164,035 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.