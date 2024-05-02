One Day In July LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,263,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 507,619 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 312,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,647. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.