Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,667.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 231,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

