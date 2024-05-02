One Day In July LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,742. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

