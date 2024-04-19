Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 649,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,858,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

