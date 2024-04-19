Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 393,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 441,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

