Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,857,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 861% from the previous session’s volume of 297,176 shares.The stock last traded at $28.58 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

