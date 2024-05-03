Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 773,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.04. 2,928,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

