LGT Group Foundation Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 428,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,941. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

