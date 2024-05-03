Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 53,192 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.11. 103,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,352. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

