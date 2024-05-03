JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 3,390,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,156,692. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
