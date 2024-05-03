JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 3,390,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,156,692. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

