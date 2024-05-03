Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 69.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 435,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,494. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

