Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.20. 366,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

