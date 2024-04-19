National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $15,656,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $12,504,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $7,538,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.