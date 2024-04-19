First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

