StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
