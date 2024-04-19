StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.