StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,450,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

