Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 223 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

