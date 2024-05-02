KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $199,722.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,687.64 or 0.99724936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00528097 USD and is up 13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $235,968.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

