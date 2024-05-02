Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.



