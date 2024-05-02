Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,448.97

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $99,448.97 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0753783 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $105,021.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

