Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

