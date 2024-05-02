Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 41.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BellRing Brands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.