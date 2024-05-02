G999 Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

