Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

