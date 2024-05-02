ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $262,771.48 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $262,771.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04477849 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $262,422.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

