Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.



iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

