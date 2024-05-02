Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.