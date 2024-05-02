Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.