Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. 410,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,600. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

