Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,028,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 1,643,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,732. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

