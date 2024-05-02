Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IMAX Price Performance
NYSE IMAX opened at $16.19 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on IMAX
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.