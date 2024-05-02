Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $131,627.43 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $17,000,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

