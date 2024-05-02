Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.513 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE L traded up C$0.80 on Thursday, reaching C$153.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$154.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$153.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.