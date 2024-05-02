Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,443. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

